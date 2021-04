CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car crashed into a Clarksville home on Monday afternoon, fortunately, police said no one was hurt.

Clarksville police said the car went into a home in the 3300 block of Clearwater Drive around 3:20 p.m. Two people were in the home's garage at the time and were not hurt. Only the driver was inside the car, who was also uninjured.

Police said charges in the crash are pending.