Car crashes into Karin's Kustard and Hamburgers closing the small business

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — It will take a little longer for what happened Tuesday to seem real for Karin Dyer.

"A little shaken up and just like I am right now," said Dyer. "Yesterday around 3.30, a car came off the road right here and pulled, I guess, lost control."

Her crew picks up the front door and parts of the ordering window of her business Karin's Kustard and Hamburgers. Underneath evidence of car crash still lays on the ground.

Looking back, Karin Dyer thinks of what could've happened.

"And she would have hit my gas lines that are right here in the building and this whole place would have been gone yesterday," said Dyer.

The employees inside moved out of the way when the car hit and the woman and baby inside the car weren't hurt.

Wood covers the large hole where the door used to be and a temporary piece holds up the overhang of her lifelong career.

"Right now, I'm devastated about the building, but that can always be replaced," said Dyer. "I'm very blessed that my employees and everybody around is still alive and well."

A new shipment of food just came Monday,

"It's the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas we're going to give it to the food banks in Murfreesboro and Smyrna to help them," said Dyer.

Karin said in a few weeks her business will open again with a new way to order burgers and shakes.

