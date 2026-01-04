Car crashes into White House home, driver flees scene

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver crashed into a home on Indian Ridge Boulevard in White House Saturday evening and fled the scene, leaving behind vehicle parts and significant damage to the residence.

Troy Jarvis, who lives next door to the damaged home, said he heard the crash just minutes after arriving home around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

"Roughly a few minutes before heard the crash heard a scream and kinda wondered what it was," Jarvis said.

When Jarvis stepped outside, firefighters were already on scene. While it was clear a car had slammed into the home, he was surprised the driver had managed to flee.

"That is part of the vehicle you can see there is a front fender what I'm assuming is a front fender over there what is another front fender over here," Jarvis said.

The White House City Fire Department says a witness saw a silver jeep speed away from the scene. Police are still searching for the driver who crashed into the home.

The driver backed out through Jarvis' driveway after the crash.

"I mean when they backed out of here they had to have just kinda moving fast you can tell they did not want to get caught," Jarvis said.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the jeep speeding off after the crash.

Jarvis pointed to tire marks showing the vehicle's path.

"They came from here they ran basically straight from the front part of the drive into the yard," Jarvis said. "These marks here are where they left back out heading back out towards the road."

No one was injured in the crash, but Jarvis said the incident highlights ongoing speeding problems in their neighborhood.

"We were guesstimating that someone had to have been doing 70 you know what I mean for the tire marks to be that long," Jarvis said.

White House police say they currently have no suspect and continue to canvas the neighborhood. Police encourage anyone with information or doorbell camera footage that might have captured the jeep to contact them.

