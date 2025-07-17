Car crashes overnight into popular Gulch hotel's outdoor dining area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just after midnight, a car ran into the sidewalk in front of the dining area at the Marsh House, a restaurant connected to the Thompson Hotel.

The restaurant was closed at the time. The driver was taken into custody. Police believe the driver was under the influence of something other than alcohol.

This crash happened just blocks away from an earlier motorcycle crash.

Around 11 p.m., a 38-year-old rider lost control and hit a sidewalk near 11th Avenue South and McGavock Street. He was rushed to surgery and is in very critical condition.