Car Found With Bullet Holes Not Far From Shooting Scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a bizarre shots fired call in North Nashville.

When police arrived at the Exxon gas station at Westchester Drive and Dickerson Pike on Sunday afternoon for the shots fired call, they learned a car was found nearby at Dickerson Pike and Tuckahoe Drive.

The car had its windows shot out and the tires were flat.

Police said that car was somehow connected to what happened at the gas station. It was unknown if the driver was hurt.

A K-9 officer was also called out to look for suspects near a church on Oxbow Drive. No arrests had been made as the investigation remained ongoing.