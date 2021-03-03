Car parade provides free books for elementary school students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of elementary school students celebrated National Read Across America Day by taking home some new books.

Cars lined up at Paragon Mills Elementary School in South Nashville for a chance to collect toys, treats, and six free books for each student.

The car parade also celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday, so many of the teachers and participants dressed up as characters from his books.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, Metro Police officers, Davidson County sheriff's deputies, and volunteers from the non-profit organization Book'em all helped with the event.

Dr. Shawnna Pierce, the principal at Paragon Mills Elementary, said many of the students at the school don't have access to books at home, and reading on a regular basis is critical to their education and development.

"It fosters a love of reading," said Dr. Pierce. "It helps them in everything they do. Reading is power. Reading is knowledge and it gives them the keys to anything they want to dream and be."

Students had smiles on their faces, and waved through their car windows as they pulled out of the parking lot.

NewsChannel5 is proud to have teamed up with the Scripps Howard Foundation, Scholastic Book Fairs and Book 'em to provide books for this event.