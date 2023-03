NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car ran into the front of Lockeland Elementary School in East Nashville early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to the historic school building in the 100 block of S. 17th Street around 4:30 a.m.

A vehicle drove up the stairs and into the front door of the school's main entrance.

Lockeland Elementary School, Principal Christie Conyers Lewis Vehicle in the entryway of Lockeland Elementary School

The step and one of the columns in the entry were damaged in the incident.

No further information is available at this time.