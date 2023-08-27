Watch Now
Car runs into home, home explodes on 12th Avenue North

Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 27, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department and several other emergency agencies are at the scene of a home explosion Sunday morning.

The fire sparked after a red Dodge Challenger ran into a home in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North. The home exploded after the car hit a gas source.

Officials at the scene told NewsChannel 5, that no firefighters were critically injured in the explosion. However, one firefighter was treated at the scene for burns on their face, and a few other firefighters were treated for dehydration.

Seconds before the home exploded, NFD crews were inside surveying the area, but they exited just before the home exploded.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is released.

