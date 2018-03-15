Car Stolen From Mt. Juliet Gas Station Used In Shooting
Mt. Juliet Police Release Video Of Theft
1:41 AM, Mar 15, 2018
Share Article
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Mt. Juliet police released surveillance video showing a man stealing a vehicle that was left unlocked and running at a gas station. Investigators said the vehicle was later used in a shooting.
Surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the vehicle that was left parked at the Shell gas station on Lebanon Road near Highland Drive Sunday night. While the driver went into the convenience store, a BMW was seen pulling up next to the victim's car. A person got out of the BMW, jumped into the victim's car, and took off.
The suspect drove the vehicle toward Hermitage.
Investigators said the stolen car was later used in a shooting in Metro Nashville on Monday, March 12th. The vehicle has been recovered, but police are still trying to track down the car thief.
If you recognize the man in the above surveillance photo and video, Mt. Juliet Police would like to hear from you. Call the department at (615) 754-2550 or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling (615) 754-TIPS.