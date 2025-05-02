'Career on Wheels' event gives students hands-on experience with professional vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students at Brick Church Middle School in Nashville are getting a unique career day experience with the school's "Career on Wheels" event, which showcases the vehicles professionals use in their daily work.

Unlike traditional career days, this event gives students the opportunity to speak directly with professionals and connect to their work through the vehicles they operate.

The event features various professional vehicles, allowing students to get an up-close look at the tools different careers require.

School counselor Darell Crawford-Parker organized the event to provide students with a more interactive career exploration experience.

I was on site as professionals arrived with their vehicles, giving students the chance to explore potential career paths in a hands-on environment.

