COTTAGE GROVE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved restaurant in Henry County was destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

According to the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department, a fire broke out at Carmack's Fish Barn on Sunday night. Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through most of the roof. Efforts were made to put out the blaze, but unfortunately, the restaurant was deemed a total loss.

Firefighters battled the fire for more than four hours. Details were not released on what caused the fire.