'Carol Calls': The voice of snow days in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Middle Tennessee experiences another round of winter weather, many students find themselves enjoying their fourth consecutive snow day.

While school closures are communicated through various channels, it's the distinctive phone calls in certain parts of Williamson County that truly stand out.

The familiar name and voice behind these calls are none other than Carol Birdsong, the executive communications director for Williamson County Schools.

With years of dedicated service, Birdsong has become synonymous with the cherished "Carol Calls" that bring the news of school closures, particularly during frigid weather.

"I really did not think this would be my legacy. But there could be worse ones, I suppose. So, I’ll take it. It's all good. It's all good," she said.

Birdsong has been making these school closure calls for two decades, and her role has evolved beyond a mere announcement of closures.

"It's a connection with people. Whenever I meet someone, we talk snow days, or we talk merchandise. Apparently, a lot of people are selling merchandise out there with my name — hopefully not my image, please don't use my image — but with my name and a bird," she said.

The affection for Carol calls has reached such heights that students have composed a song about her, and merchandise, including cups and t-shirts, expressing love for the school closure alerts is now available for purchase.

With Love Louise, a local vendor, offers cups adorned with Birdsong's name, allowing fans to sip in style which can be found at Painted Tree Marketplace in Franklin at the With Love Louise booth (B-17).

The cups are also being sold at Butter’s Ace Hardware Store in Thompson’s Station. Birdsong said she is glad she can add warmth and joy to the community during cold, frigid days.

Birdsong says Williamson County Schools is monitoring the forecast to see if another Carol Call will made for Monday.