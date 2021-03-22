Menu

Carrie Underwood to host virtual Easter concert of new album 'My Savior'

Copyright AP Images
<a href="http://www.apimages.com/metadata/Index/2019-American-Music-Awards-Press-Room/08ed25bc75ba4a8bb9cfda85879b5009/18/0">AP Images</a>
Carrie Underwood holds American Music Awards.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 16:46:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country superstar Carrie Underwood will be performing a virtual Easter Sunday concert at the Ryman Auditorium.

She announced the Easter concert on social media Monday.

The free, online event, My Savior: Live From The Ryman, will be held April 4, 11 a.m. CST on Underwood's Facebook page. Her new gospel album "My Savior" will be released this Friday.

Click here to RSVP for the concert.

Donations collected during the event will benefit Save the Children, an organization that works to provide education and access to essentials like food, shelter, and medical care to children across the globe.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
