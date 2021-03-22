Carrie Underwood to host virtual Easter concert of new album 'My Savior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country superstar Carrie Underwood will be performing a virtual Easter Sunday concert at the Ryman Auditorium.

She announced the Easter concert on social media Monday.

The free, online event, My Savior: Live From The Ryman, will be held April 4, 11 a.m. CST on Underwood's Facebook page. Her new gospel album "My Savior" will be released this Friday.

Click here to RSVP for the concert.

Donations collected during the event will benefit Save the Children, an organization that works to provide education and access to essentials like food, shelter, and medical care to children across the globe.