Carry Forward 5K supports recovery needs for veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A big run in downtown Nashville Saturday morning will honor wounded warriors.

The Carry Forward 5K is hosted by the Wounded Warriors Project. Their mission is to empower and honor injured veterans and service members, helping them with recovery efforts every step of the way.

Every day, 50 service members sign up to receive the nonprofit’s services and support. The run will help raise those critical funds.

Participants can be seen carrying symbolic items such as a flag to show support, a weight to represent the responsibilities veterans bear or another person to symbolize one warrior carrying another in their time of need.

All of the money raised supports WWP’s life-changing programs and services, for which warriors and their families never pay a penny.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 8 a.m. in Lot R at Nissan Stadium.