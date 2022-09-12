Watch Now
News

Actions

Casada, Cothren motion for more time despite October trial date for conspiracy scheme

Glen Casada, Jonathan Farmer
Mark Humphrey/AP
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, center, gets into a car as he leaves the Federal Courthouse Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Casada and his top aide have been arrested on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering with federal funds. With Casada is attorney Jonathan Farmer, left. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Glen Casada, Jonathan Farmer
Posted at 3:58 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 17:02:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Though set for October, Rep. Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren petitioned a federal court to give them more time to ready their defense against bribery and conspiracy charges.

Casada requested a six-month delay, according to the motion filed. He and Cothren were due in court Oct. 25.

This comes after Casada, Cothren — as well as another conspirator — engaged in a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves "by exploiting Casada and the other conspirator’s official positions as legislators to obtain State approval of Phoenix Solutions as a Mailer Program vendor to provide constituent mail services to members of the Tennessee General Assembly."

The FBI raided Casada's home and office in the legislature in 2021.

"Mr. Casada intends to vigorously defend against the allegations in the indictment," his attorney Jonathan P. Farmer wrote. "In order to effectively do so, both he and his counsel require sufficient time to evaluate and analyze all of the government’s disclosures (both already made and to be made in the future), conduct his own investigation into the government’s disclosures, and conduct his own independent investigation."

The motion indicated prosecutors didn't object to the request. He also waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning it would be delayed 180 days until April 2023.

Casada still serves in the state legislature, representing Williamson County's House District 63 and will retire at the end of his term.

Soon after Casada's legal team filed for a delay, Cothren's mimicked the same.

What they are charged with:

Casada and Cothren are charged with the following offenses:

  • Conspiracy
  • Theft concerning programs receiving federal funds
  • Two counts of bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds
  • Six counts of honest services wire fraud
  • Use of a fictitious name to carry out a fraud
  • Money laundering conspiracy
  • Eight counts of money laundering

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison. Additionally, the indictment contains a forfeiture allegation, meaning the government is seeking to recover all the proceeds of the alleged crimes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap