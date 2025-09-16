Casada, Cothren to face sentencing in federal corruption case on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his longtime aide Cade Cothren are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
The hearing was delayed after U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson overturned three of their convictions last week, a fraud charge and two bribery counts. The judge ruled the two men did not qualify as “agents” of the state when Casada lobbied for legislative contracts involving Phoenix Solutions, a political mailer company secretly owned by Cothren.
Casada still faces sentencing on 14 counts, while Cothren was convicted on 16 additional counts. Prosecutors said the two steered taxpayer-funded business to Phoenix Solutions.
Former state Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty in 2022 and testified against her colleagues, is also awaiting sentencing.
