Watch Now
News

Actions

CASA's Red Shoe Party Fundraiser at the Four Seasons Nashville this Saturday

Nashville downtown night
WTVF
File photo - downtown Nashville
Nashville downtown night
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is hosting a Red Shoe Party fundraiser Saturday night at the Four Seasons Nashville that starts at 6:30 p.m.

They are having an exclusive cocktail hour that starts at 6 p.m. Doors will be open to general admission will be allowed in and make sure to wear your best red shoes to participate in the Red Shoe Contest.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community