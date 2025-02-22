CASA's Red Shoe Party Fundraiser at the Four Seasons Nashville this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is hosting a Red Shoe Party fundraiser Saturday night at the Four Seasons Nashville that starts at 6:30 p.m.

They are having an exclusive cocktail hour that starts at 6 p.m. Doors will be open to general admission will be allowed in and make sure to wear your best red shoes to participate in the Red Shoe Contest.

