Cash family shares story of addiction in documentary, special screenings upcoming

BON AQUA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A famous music family has decided to come forward with a story about a struggle that's hit many of them. They said it's an important story to share in the hope of helping others with the same struggle.

"When you're in the middle of addiction, you're lost," said Mark Alan Cash. "You don't think there's a way out. That's this disease. It'll sneak up on ya and kill ya. You either die or get sober."

Taking another visit to a museum in Bon Aqua called Storytellers, there are truly so many stories for Mark to tell. His late father Tommy Cash had a string of country hits. His uncle is country music royalty — Johnny Cash. Johnny owned the Storytellers building at one time. A picture taken there captures Johnny walking in, a 14-year-old Mark to his right.

Mark's family has given the world so much music, but he believes in addition to all the good, it's important to talk about the struggles.

"Addiction runs through my family like a fire," Mark said. "People have approached me many, many times and said, 'thank you for being open.' So many framily members including myself have been effected by addiction. My uncle Johnny, of course, and my father. It devastated my life. I'm lucky to be alive at my age. Addiction doesn't care who you are."

Mark said he knows the life of a musician often brings pressures of being on the road or just so much access to alcohol at the venues.

"It's a dangerous environment for addiction," he said.

Mark said what's happening now feels like important work.

Saturday night was a special screening at Storytellers of the documentary Long Road Home: The Cash Family's Untold Story. Nine members of the Cash family are interviewed.

"The film is dedicated to my sister who died ten days from cirrhosis of the liver from when this was filmed," Mark said.

There are big plans for the documentary. Red Ridge Entertainment has partnered with some state programs for a series of upcoming screenings including The Mulehouse in Columbia on March 21 and Portland's Temple Theatre on the 22nd. Mark is hoping to introduce the film at addiction treatment centers.

Mark took the stage at Storytellers to perform a song. He wore a shirt that belonged to Hank Williams Sr., someone else who lived with alcohol addiction.

"If this documentary can help one person see there is light at the end of the tunnel, then we've done our job," Mark said. "There is hope."

