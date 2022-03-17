Casting for new Paramount limited series 'George and Tammy' calls for actors age 18 and up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Paramount miniseries, "George and Tammy" will be seeking TV extras for filming in Nashville at the beginning of April.

The show, starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain, is based on the book "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George," written by Georgette Jones, daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Casting is looking for actors of any gender aged 18 or older to work on April 6 and 7. The pay will be $80 for eight hours of work plus time and a half if eight hours is exceeded each day. No experience is necessary.

A costume fitting may be required for the period piece, set in the '70s and '90s, due to limited sizing availability.

A COVID test must be taken prior to working, but all extras will receive a money bump for each COVID test taken off-set. They will also receive a minimum $20 fitting bump.

Interested parties can stipulate whether they are available both days or for only one of them. Accurate clothing measurements are also required in the submissions, for costuming purposes.

Interested adults have been asked to email booking@jennyalisoncasting.com to get added to the database for this project.

Jenny Alison casting will reply within days of a submission if a role is available. They are seeking 150-300 people.

Updates and more details will be posted to Facebook.

