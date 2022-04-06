Watch
Cat rescued amid wildfire rubble in Sevier County, Tennessee

City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department
The cat who was rescued from wildfire rubble in Sevier County, and later reunited with family.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 14:12:29-04

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cat is safe with his family after he was lost in East Tennessee wildfire rubble in Sevier County and later found and returned.

The City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department said members with the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad are responsible for the rescue. They were checking for hotspots overnight Friday when they found the feline in fire rubble.

Beyond singed whiskers, the cat was reported as safe.

Sevier Animal Care Center took the cat in, and he was promptly picked up by and reunited with his family.

SCVRS credits the Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad with assisting them in the rescue.

