Catch more than 20 local international restauranteurs at the 3rd annual InterNASHional Night Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The InterNASHional Night Market is returning to Nashville for its third year!

The market features more than 20 local international restauranteurs, food vendors and plenty of performers for attendees to enjoy!

The event which is hosted by the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Coalition's location: 3310 Ezell Road Nashville, TN 37211

Expect food from the likes of Feast by Louisa, Pole-Pole, Frida's Oaxacan Cuisine, La Colmena Ice Cream Shop, Island Vibes, Fidelia's Heavently Delicious, Mama Yang and Daughter, Street Injera, Chez Lama, Madina, Riddim n Spice, Maemax Market, Gully Boyz, MorEmpanadas, Taj Indiana Restaurant, Ginger, Sarabas, Everest, Sweet Mousa, 615 Chutney, El Paraiso and more!

Tickets range from $40 to $120 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.