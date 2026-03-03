Catholic Charities Nashville holds annual Festival of Hope to support neighbors in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Nashville held their annual Festival of Hope Breakfast this morning at Ascension Hall within the Catholic Pastoral Center in Donelson.

The organization has served Middle Tennessee for over 60 years, providing programs to help individuals regain stability and dignity regardless of their faith tradition. The Festival of Hope serves as their primary fundraiser and celebrates the successes of those they serve.

The event was catered by the Clean Plate Club and featured stories of hope and transformation. The event was emceed by our very own Rhori Johnston. It was free to the public.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).