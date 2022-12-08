Caught in the water: Utility van driver gets stuck driving in Maury County flood

COLUMBIA, Tenn (WTVF) — This weather is a reminder not to try driving through flooded waters.

A construction worker in Maury County learned the hard way — the waters sent him floating upstream.

Darrell Mazzoline says when this creek is dry, anyone can pretty much walk across it. But when it rains — like it has this week — someone crossing it might just need a boat.

This is why Mazzoline is shocked to know the driver of a utility van attempted to drive over a road that sits near the creek.

"When I pulled up my driveway seen a conglomeration of people scattered around in a bit of hysteria. And when I asked what happened, they told me somebody had floated down and I was standing at my bridge and told me how the vehicle went underneath my bridge and was down here."

Mazzoline said construction is happening nearby and the crews have only one way in and one way out.

The driver took a chance.

"Trying to be polite, I couldn't believe that somebody would dare to do something like that. That was a poor judgment."

The man in the van thankfully made it out and says it was a stupid decision, which he regrets.

"He’s fine. His pride is hurt. And you know, his livelihood has been damaged, but he'll recover and there's no real harm, no real foul. Other than his work vehicles, and you know, his pride. He's going to have to live through this news cycle," said Mazzoline.

The van went floating and made it under Mazzoline's bridge. The flood waters knocked the ladder rack off and busted out the windows.

He says he hopes this is a warning for drivers not to drive in flooded waters.

"More of a heads up on what not to do. When in doubt go without."

The construction crews are waiting for the water to recede to remove the van.

