Caught on camera: Franklin Police searching for suspects after gun store burglary

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a gun store burglary earlier this week.

The break-in happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, at Outpost Armory on Lakeview Drive. Surveillance footage shows two masked suspects entering the store and stealing two firearms before leaving.

Investigators say the pair escaped with the help of a third suspect waiting outside in a red Hyundai, believed to be either a Sonata or an Elantra. All three suspects are still on the run.

The ATF is assisting in the investigation. Police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County by calling (615) 794-4000 or submitting a tip online here. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

