Caught on camera: Man jumps out of van, points gun at woman driving in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is grateful to be alive after another driver got out of his car on a busy road and pointed a gun at her.

It happened Friday, Aug. 27 at 12:45 p.m. in Nashville. The woman said she was in town visiting her children when she turned off of Woodland Street onto Interstate Drive to enter the interstate near Nissan Stadium. She said a white van passed her and pulled in front of her. Then the van stopped, and a man got out and pointed a gun at her.

"I didn’t know how to react, so I just froze," said the woman, who wants to remain anonymous due to safety concerns. "I just absolutely froze."

Just a second later, the man got back in the van and drove off. He never fired the gun, and no one was injured.

The woman said she was shaken up, but reported the incident to Metro Police. She said she was alone in the car when the man pulled out the gun, but she was on the phone with a co-worker at the time.

The entire scary encounter was recorded on a dash camera she has installed in her car. Her daughter gave her the camera for security reasons. The woman says she was glad she had the camera.

"It provided information that I didn’t recall [when reporting the incident to police] because I recalled very little," she said.

The woman said she doesn't know what provoked the man to pull out the gun. She said there was no indication of any road rage, and they didn't have any kind of exchange before the incident.

"I don’t know if it was a stupid prank, mistaken identity or what, but I hope it never happens again," she said.

She added the situation serves as a reminder for all drivers to stay alert, cautious and keep a safe distance from other cars.

A spokesperson for the Metro Police Department confirmed the driver filed a police report.