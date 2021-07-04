Cause of house fire under investigation in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In La Vergne, an investigation is underway to find out the cause of a large house fire on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Zuther Lane around 2:15 p.m. Crews arrived to find flames at the rear of the house as well as the roof.

No one was injured at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by La Vergne PD, Smyrna Fire, Rutherford County EMS, and Box 100. The Red Cross was also called out to assist the family who lived there.

The house is considered to be a total loss.