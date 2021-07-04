Watch
Cause of house fire under investigation in La Vergne

City of La Vergne
La Vergne house fire july 4th
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 04, 2021
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In La Vergne, an investigation is underway to find out the cause of a large house fire on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Zuther Lane around 2:15 p.m. Crews arrived to find flames at the rear of the house as well as the roof.

No one was injured at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by La Vergne PD, Smyrna Fire, Rutherford County EMS, and Box 100. The Red Cross was also called out to assist the family who lived there.

The house is considered to be a total loss.

