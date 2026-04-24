NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CBS and New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will continue to ring in the new year together for years to come.

On Friday, it was announced that the two had come to a multi-year deal that would ensure New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash remains a cornerstone of the New Year’s Eve programming slate.

The multi-hour event is broadcast live across all time zones.

“We’re excited to continue showcasing Music City on a national stage with the broadcast of Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “It’s the kind of exposure you simply can’t buy, putting Music City in living rooms across the country and around the world and inspiring travel for the year ahead. As a live event, it’s a meaningful economic driver, supporting local businesses and generating revenue for our community. Big Bash is Nashville at its best offering a fun, free celebration filled with world-class live music that brings visitors and locals together and really shows what makes this city so special.”

In 2025, the event generated $39 million in direct visitor spending and attendance of 205,000.

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