CD/Vinyl Sales Surpass Digital Download Sales For First Time Since 2011

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - While the trend has been for people to upload music onto their iPods, phones, and mp3 players, for the first time since 2011, sales of CDs and vinyl have surpassed the sales of digital downloads, thanks in large part to streaming services.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), music streaming accounted for 65 percent of U.S. music industry revenues in 2017, with physical sales bringing in 17 percent, digital downloads bringing in 15 percent, and synch at 3 percent.

The overall revenues from recorded music increased by 16.5 percent in 2017, bringing in an estimated retail value of $8.7 billion. Much of that growth was attributed to growth in paid music subscription services like Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, AppleMusic, Pandora, and others.

It's the first time since 1999 that U.S. music revenues grew materially for two years in a row.

The data from RIAA found that revenues from digital downloads fell 25 percent to $1.3 billion in 2017, while shipments of physical products, like CDs and vinyl, decreased just 4 percent to $1.5 billion in 2017, which is a lower rate of decline than in recent years.

All of the information and statistics can be found in a data analysis published by RIAA.