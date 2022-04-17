CDC extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CDC's federal mask mandate for public transportation was set to expire, but with the recent spread of the BA-2 Omicron sub-variant, the masking requirement has been extended.

Passengers on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation will need to continue to wear masks at least through May 3.

The decision comes despite objections from airlines, travel industry officials and some Republican lawmakers.

This extension means airline passengers are hitting the two year mark for masking up.

Right now, the BA-2 variant makes up more than 85% of COVID infections in the U-S.