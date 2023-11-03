Watch Now
CDC study finds decline in high schoolers smoking e-cigs and tobacco

According to a 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey done by the CDC, tobacco and e-cigarette use is down among high schools nearly four percent compared to last year.
Posted at 5:52 AM, Nov 03, 2023
The FDA said the change is largely due to a decline in the availability of flavored e-cigarette products.

In 2019 the use of e-cigarettes among young people was labeled by health professionals as an epidemic.

Dr. Brian King with the FDA said the decline in use this year is seen as a major victory.

"We had over 5 million kids in this country using E cigarettes in 2019. And now we're down to less than half that in 2023 which is a public health win," said King.

Unfortunately, use of tobacco and e-cigarettes among middle school students actually saw a slight bump compared to last year so, the work to discourage kids from smoking is not over.

