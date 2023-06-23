CDC warns measles is 5 times more prevalent this year on flights than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer travel is kicking off in Middle Tennessee, but the CDC has an important warning to keep you safe before you take that flight.

The CDC is advising parents to make sure you and your children are protected against measles.

New data for the first five months of the year shows there are five times more reported cases for 2023 than in 2022's same time period.

Most of these cases were among children who had not received the vaccine. One of the biggest points in the CDC's warning is the way that measles spreads.

They say people can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been, even up to two hours after that person has left.

They go on to say one person can infect 9 out of 10 of their unvaccinated close contacts.

The CDC says an important thing to do before your next trip is checking their Global Measles Travel Health Notice for advice, including where measles outbreaks have been reported.

After international travel, you should watch for signs and symptoms for three weeks after you get home.