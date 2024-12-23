Cedar Glade Brews holds Procrastinator's Craft Fair Sunday

MURFRESSBORO, Tenn. — A craft fair in Murfreesboro Sunday brought together some last-minute shoppers with local start-ups eager to make sales this holiday season.

Kim Summers is building a craft business in Murfreesboro one stitch at a time.

"I fidget with my hands, and this gives me something to fidget with and I get beautiful creations at the end of it," said Summers, owner of Hook'd By Kim.

Summers creates and sells crocheted items, everything from wine bottle covers to stress balls, to small animals.

Summers was one of 17 vendors taking part in a special event at Cedar Glade Brews in Murfreesboro Sunday, the Third Annual Procrastinator's Craft Fair.

The event connects local craft makers with people who need to get their hands on a gift quickly.

Cedar Glade Brews owner Jonathan Harmon said Summers and her business helped inspire this annual tradition.

"Maybe it's a side hustle, maybe it's aspirations for a bigger business to grow. Whatever, let's incubate it a little bit," Harmon said.

According to Harmon, he can empathize with people who put things off, he's a bit of a procrastinator himself.

"My procrastination stems from over-yessing. Right so, 'can you help me with this, yes. Can you help me with this, yes'," Harmon said. "And the next thing you know I haven't done the stuff that I need to do."

A penchant to procrastinate, it's a quality Harmon shares with many shoppers at the fair like members of the Gamble family.

"I haven't shopped for my parents yet and at least one friend, the ultimate procrastinator," said Alexandra Gamble, who attended the event Sunday.

Gamble was joined by her family, including mother-in-law Monica who's a bit further ahead shopping this year.

"Thankfully I think this is the last purchase except for my family in Indiana, but we'll do that tomorrow," said Monica Gamble.

