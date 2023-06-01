Celebrate 227 years of statehood at the Tennessee State Library and Archives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is Tennessee Statehood Day, celebrating 227 years of being a part of our nation.

There will be activities at the Tennessee State Library and Archives for the whole family to reflect on and learn more about the history of the Volunteer State.

It will include lectures, readings, tours, a scavenger hunt, crafts, games and cupcakes!

The day will first get started with the singing of the official state song, 'the Tennessee in Me,' at 8 a.m.

The historic documents will be put on display in the Library and Archives lobby with the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard. Those documents include the original state constitutions from 1796, 1834 and 1870, the Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution, the Cumberland Compact, and Governor John Sevier’s Address to the first Tennessee General Assembly.

Tre Hargett, the Tennessee Secretary of State said seeing these documents in person is an important experience.

"They're our foundational documents—the very essence of our government of our great state. One thing you'll hear if you pay attention to state government is most people will discuss what did the framers of our constitution mean when they talked about these things. These are foundation documents. They're the only ones that exist and you should come see them," said Hargett.

Those documents will be on display until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.