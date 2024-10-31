Celebrate El Día de los Muertos this weekend at Cheekwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the most important celebrations in Mexico and Latin America and you can participate right here in Music City!

El Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead is a multi-day holiday that pays respects to friends and family who have passed on. Cheekwood brings these traditions to Nashville during their 25th annual festival!

There will be music, art and authentic cuisine that visitors can enjoy! The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

Tickets are still available and can be found here!

