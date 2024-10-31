Watch Now
Celebrate El Día de los Muertos this weekend at Cheekwood

Alex Maxwell
Guests at Cheekwood's Día de los Muertos festival could take part in arts and crafts, enjoy Latin American cuisine and watch traditional performances including Aztec dances.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the most important celebrations in Mexico and Latin America and you can participate right here in Music City!

El Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead is a multi-day holiday that pays respects to friends and family who have passed on. Cheekwood brings these traditions to Nashville during their 25th annual festival!

There will be music, art and authentic cuisine that visitors can enjoy! The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

Tickets are still available and can be found here!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

