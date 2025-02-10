Celebrate love this Valentine's Day with desserts and drinks at 'The Sweet Spot' inside JW Marriott downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Your Valentine's Day date night just got a whole lot sweeter! Make this Valentine's Day a celebration of love and luxury at The Sweet Spot which can be found at the JW Marriott in Downtown Nashville.

Find The Sweet Spot in The Duke at JW Marriott and discover a sophisticated and intimate lounge in a cozy setting featuring candlelight, a stately fireplace, plush seating, a 10-foot glass chandelier, floor-to-ceiling crystal curio cabinet, romantic music and thoughtful decor that set the stage for a memorable evening.

Reservations can be made here.

Experience a pop-up dessert lounge in the heart of downtown Nashville complete with champagne, wine and craft cocktails paired to enhance the flavors of Executive Pastry Chef Daniel Mangione's exquisite sweet treats.

The Sweet Spot will run through Sunday, February 16.