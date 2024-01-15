Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually today!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Staying in today to avoid the winter snow? You can still celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually!
The 39th Annual MLK Day Convocation will be held virtually! Celebrate the holiday with renowned poet and speaker Nikki Giovanni on Facebook Live at 9 a.m.
You can watch the stream here.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson