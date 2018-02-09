5 Nashville Pizzerias To Celebrate National Pizza Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville has become known as a foodie town, and to bolster that title, it's pizza does not disappoint. Here's five local places to indulge on National Pizza Day.
Five Points is located in the Five Points neighborhood of East Nashville. It serves up classic, crispy New York style flavors pizzas and also takes orders by the slice. To wash it all down, the restaurant offers several local, craft beers.
2. MAFIAoZA’s Pizzeria & Neighborhood Pub
Mafiaoza's offers an authentic Italian menu that feautres its stone-oven pizza. The bar features several beers but also includes a full wine list. Several dishes include fresh, seasonal ingredients - many of which are locally grown and produced by Kentucky’s famed Sylvanus Farms. The 12 South location makes it a great place to people watch on a nice day.
When you think DeSano think authentic. The midtown restaurant known for its Neapolitan wood-fired pizza. They follow strict guidlines of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN), preserving the centuries old craft of making authentic Neapolitan pizza. It's also BYOB.
If you're searching for deep-dish pizza, 312 is the place to go. It's located in the heart of Germantown and will fulfill all your saucy desires. It's a family owned business. The family moved to Nashville from Chicago, and when they couldn't find Chicago-style pizza the loved, the opened their own place. It's includes several other Chicago-style foods other than pizza as well.
5. Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria
Slim + Husky's provides tasty pizza with heart. The owners aim to improve the neighborhood, saying "Our aim is to bring a fun atmosphere to the neighborhood pizza scene using locally sourced ingredients. Located in historic North Nashville, Slim & Husky’s offers hot, fresh specialty pizzas and locally brewed craft beer."