Celebrate 'Pawctober' in Williamson County as a new dog park opens

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Animal Center is celebrating "Pawctober" this month and the most exciting event at the center will be the grand opening celebration for the public dog park on Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Special guests include Darrell Waltrip and Williamson County Mayor, Rogers Anderson.

The park features separate small and large dog areas outfitted with pavilions and agility equipment sponsored by Darrell Waltrip Auto Group. Media and the public are welcome and encouraged to attend and bring their dogs to christen the new dog park.

Located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, WCAC is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The shelter closes to the public on Sundays.

For the month, WCAC is giving approved adopters the chance to have adoption fees waived thanks to support from ASPCA and Darrell Waltrip Subaru. Winners are determined by random drawing during checkout.

Normal rates apply otherwise: $50 per kitten, adult cat and adult dog, $85 per puppy.

Pet adoptions have not kept up with intakes so far in 2023, according to WCAC Director, Ondrea Johnson.

“Events like these are critical right now because we’re as crowded with dogs as we’ve been since we opened our new building last year,” Johnson said. “We have so many animals that will make great pets and being able to offer discounts helps get people in the doors to see them.”

Near the end of the month, the first 55 cats and dogs to receive a rabies vaccination and first 15 microchips done during WCAC’s monthly clinic on Saturday, October 28 will be at no cost. When free services are no longer available, the rabies vaccinations are $10 each and $15 per microchip; cash or check payments only, no card payments are accepted.