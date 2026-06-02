Celebrate summer with Nashville SC's 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) (WTVF) — Nashville SC is inviting everyone to GEODIS Park during their 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff.

The events range from yoga to concerts, to soccer camps to World Cup watch parties.

Japan Men's National Team will host an open training on June 8th at GEODIS Park.

"The Japanese Federation is coming next week. They are going to use our training facility in Antioch for their base camp, for the group stage matches," said Lindsey Paola.

The Dash at the Castle 5K is making a return for its fourth year in a row! Check out the full list of events here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com