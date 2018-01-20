Celebrate Tennessee: Silo Heard Through Twitter Profile

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - A Spring Hill Silo has been personified through a Twitter account, and it's captured the heart of the community.

The Silo, which was a well-known landmark, was recently torn down. It was so loved in the community that a make-shift memorial was even put in its place.

To honor the fallen silo, a Spring Hill man created a twitter account acting as if it was the voice of the silo reflecting on the town below.