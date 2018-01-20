Celebrate Tennessee: Silo Heard Through Twitter Profile

7:54 PM, Jan 19, 2018
1 hour ago

A Spring Hill Silo has been personified through a Twitter account, and it's captured the heart of the community.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - A Spring Hill Silo has been personified through a Twitter account, and it's captured the heart of the community.

The Silo, which was a well-known landmark, was recently torn down. It was so loved in the community that a make-shift memorial was even put in its place.

To honor the fallen silo, a Spring Hill man created a twitter account acting as if it was the voice of the silo reflecting on the town below.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top