Celebrate the Happy Days' 50 year anniversary at this years Gallatin Comic Con

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate the Happy Days' 50 year anniversary at this years Gallatin Comic Con!

Comic Con takes place on October 26 and 27 and is fun for all ages! Once at the Gallatin Civic Center, you can meet your favorite artists, writers and celebs, explore vendor booths and enjoy plenty of panels and workshops!

Tickets are $25 for single day admission and $31 for a two-day pass.

Special guests for the event include Henry Winkler, Anson Williams and Bern Nadette Stanis just to name a few!

