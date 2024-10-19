NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate the Happy Days' 50 year anniversary at this years Gallatin Comic Con!
Comic Con takes place on October 26 and 27 and is fun for all ages! Once at the Gallatin Civic Center, you can meet your favorite artists, writers and celebs, explore vendor booths and enjoy plenty of panels and workshops!
Tickets are $25 for single day admission and $31 for a two-day pass.
Special guests for the event include Henry Winkler, Anson Williams and Bern Nadette Stanis just to name a few!
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom