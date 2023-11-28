Watch Now
Celebrate the holiday season with the 19th annual Lighting of the Green

Posted at 4:44 AM, Nov 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The countdown is on for Christmas and all-around Nashville annual traditions are taking place. Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of a very special celebration at Lipscomb University, Lighting of the Green at the Allen Arena Mall.

The tradition is made possible with the help of singer Amy Grant and friends who put on a concert year after year that's not just students, but the whole community who wants to come out and join.

Her special guests will include Drew and Ellie Holcomb, Corrina Gill, Lipscomb’s ensemble Sanctuary and Gospel Choir and choirs from Lipscomb Academy.

There’s also a fun shopping opportunity. The Merry Marketplace will be in the North Lobby of Allen Arena and will feature vendors who are donating a portion of their proceeds to benefit Associated Women for Lipscomb Scholarships.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Photos with Santa start at 4:30 p.m. The evening ends with the lighting of the tree.

If you’re unable to go, the concert will be available to view online.

