LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair has announced the theme for this years fair!

Set to take place August 15 through 24 in Lebanon, this year they will be celebrating the "Year of Wheat and Small Grains", alongside the theme "95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee - Sow the Fun, Harvest the Memories".

This years theme will shine a light on the role wheat and small grains has on the state's landscape.

"We're excited to celebrate the Year of Wheat and Small Grains at the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair," said Randall Clemons, President of the Fair. "These commodities are not only essential to our agricultural heritage but also crucial components of our food supply chain. We look forward to educating and engaging our fairgoers on the significance of wheat and small grains in our daily lives while providing unforgettable experiences for all."