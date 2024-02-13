LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair has announced the theme for this years fair!
Set to take place August 15 through 24 in Lebanon, this year they will be celebrating the "Year of Wheat and Small Grains", alongside the theme "95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee - Sow the Fun, Harvest the Memories".
This years theme will shine a light on the role wheat and small grains has on the state's landscape.
"We're excited to celebrate the Year of Wheat and Small Grains at the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair," said Randall Clemons, President of the Fair. "These commodities are not only essential to our agricultural heritage but also crucial components of our food supply chain. We look forward to educating and engaging our fairgoers on the significance of wheat and small grains in our daily lives while providing unforgettable experiences for all."
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp