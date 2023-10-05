Celebrate what makes Nashville great at Centennial Park on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate what makes Nashville great this weekend!

Head on over to Centennial Park right behind the Parthenon on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as we celebrate all the cultural aspects of Music City during the Nashville Cultural Festival.

From booths to live music with multiple stages and plenty of food, there's so much to enjoy!

One spot, The Global Village, gives an authentic look at the traditions and customs of the cultures we see present in the community. There's also plenty of fun for kids and teens as well!

Kids can enjoy story-time and music fun while teens can take part in origami making, bracelet making, henna tattoos and more!

There's so much to enjoy that you don't want to miss, so make sure to follow the map below provided by Celebrate Nashville.

Celebrate Nashville

You can also check out food options and the music schedule here.