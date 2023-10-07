Celebrating 152 Years: Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni come together for Heritage Awards Concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The historic Fisk Jubilee Singers have left a mark on the world of music and education and are celebrating an impressive 152 years.

To commemorate this milestone, a series of events were held at the Fisk Memorial Chapel, including a performance from the Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni.

George Cooper, the founder and president of the Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni, expressed his excitement about the celebration.

He said while the Jubilee Singers are known for their soul-stirring renditions of spirituals, their repertoire spans a diverse range of musical genres, and today they were honored.

Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni put together their fifth heritage awards concert.

This year's event held a unique significance as it was dedicated to paying tribute to the past directors of the Jubilee Singers.

Arica Ellis, a member of the Jubilee Singers Alumni, said, "In the past, we had celebrities that come in that we honor, but you know this year it’s even more special because it’s us. We’re recognizing us, so it kind of comes back full circle."

However, the highlight of the day was Jubilee Day, marking precisely 152 years since the first Jubilee singers departed campus on October 6, 1871, embarking on a tour to raise funds for Fisk University.

This date holds a special place in the hearts of the Fisk community, symbolizing the spirit of resilience and determination that has defined the institution throughout its rich history.

In addition to celebrating the past, the Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni are also actively contributing to the future of Fisk University.

They are using their concert as a means to raise funds, echoing the very mission that led the original nine Jubilee singers to embark on their historic tour over a century ago.

"I mean, it's not lost upon me that the same issues financially been plaguing the original nine Jubilee singers are the same issues that are plaguing this now. And the same solution that they provide is the same solution that we're providing now," said Preston George, a member of the Alumni Singers.

This event marked the first Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni Heritage Awards Concert since 2020, making it a cherished occasion for all involved.

As they celebrated their rich history, honored their directors, and worked towards securing a bright future for Fisk University, the Jubilee Singers Alumni ensured that the legacy of the Fisk Jubilee Singers continues to resonate across generations.