Celebrating Amy: Our Hero

For nearly two decades – viewers across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have been waking up with NewsChannel 5’s Amy Watson.

Amy is something special – she’s not just a great journalist but a great person as well. Every morning she’s made the drive from Hopkinsville at 2am to help you start your day. But that’s about to change. This is Amy’s last week at NewsChannel 5. On Friday, she’s officially retiring after more than 30 years in the news business.

We will miss her. We know you will too. But we are excited she will finally get to sleep in and spend more time with her family – especially her 3 adorable grandsons.

This week, we are celebrating Amy and all the incredible stories she’s shared over the years. We hope you’ll join us for this walk down memory lane.

How Amy Got Her Start:

Amy Watson, Our Hero: the beginnings of her career