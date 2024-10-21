Celebrating Amy: Our Hero

For nearly two decades – viewers across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have been waking up with NewsChannel 5’s Amy Watson.
Amy is something special – she’s not just a great journalist but a great person as well. Every morning she’s made the drive from Hopkinsville at 2am to help you start your day. But that’s about to change. This is Amy’s last week at NewsChannel 5. On Friday, she’s officially retiring after more than 30 years in the news business.
We will miss her. We know you will too. But we are excited she will finally get to sleep in and spend more time with her family – especially her 3 adorable grandsons.
This week, we are celebrating Amy and all the incredible stories she’s shared over the years. We hope you’ll join us for this walk down memory lane.
How Amy Got Her Start:
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom