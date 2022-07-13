Watch Now
News

Actions

Celebrating fall fun at the Gaylord Opryland Resort with Goblins & Giggles event

Opryland sign
WTVF
Opryland sign
Posted at 4:40 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 05:40:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland Resort is getting ready to celebrate some fall fun for the whole family!

The resort will be hosting a lineup of live entertainment, family-friendly events, seasonal activities and more with their Goblins & Giggles programming!

Goblins & Giggles takes place from September 10 through October 31 and features activities and events like a Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin, the Trick or Treat Expedition and the imaginative Jack-o’-lantern Walk inside the Delta Atrium!

You can check out a list of the events and ticket prices on the Gaylord Opryland website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap