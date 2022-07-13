NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland Resort is getting ready to celebrate some fall fun for the whole family!

The resort will be hosting a lineup of live entertainment, family-friendly events, seasonal activities and more with their Goblins & Giggles programming!

Goblins & Giggles takes place from September 10 through October 31 and features activities and events like a Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin, the Trick or Treat Expedition and the imaginative Jack-o’-lantern Walk inside the Delta Atrium!

You can check out a list of the events and ticket prices on the Gaylord Opryland website.