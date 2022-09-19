Celebrating the best food in Bellevue one bite at a time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From barbeque to biscuits, people celebrated the best food in Bellevue one bite at a time.

The "Taste of Bellevue" event was held over the weekend at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. More than 15 restaurants were on hand to showcase some of their signature dishes.

Awards were given for best appetizer, booth, cocktail, dessert, entrée and people’s choice!

Organizers say it was a great way to support restaurants that have struggled since the start of the pandemic - and the turnout was incredible.

"Bellevue never fails to show up because this is what we do it's all about fun, friends and family and giving back and that’s what this is all about," said Sheri Weiner, Chair of Taste of Bellevue.

The event benefitted the Bellevue Community Foundation, which supports Bellevue area nonprofits and schools.