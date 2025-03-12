Celebrating the heart and soul of Hispanic businesses — all 1,800 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hispanic-owned small businesses are joining forces to shine a spotlight on their valuable contributions to our economy. They’re eager not only to showcase their achievements but also to encourage the community to support them.

“Hispanic businesses bring flavor to Nashville,” said Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach.

Hispanic small business owners and supporters gathered together in celebration.

“It's our duty to highlight their achievements,” said NAHCC President & CEO Yuri Cunza. “So it can be, it can serve as an example.”

Among those shining stars is Tio Fun – located both in Nashville and Franklin.

“It’s a counter service fast casual Mexican restaurant,” explained Corona and Riggenbach. “Which is tying into my family's roots and offering my version and vision of being Hispanic.”

For 26 years, the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has dedicated itself to empowering these entrepreneurs. As the oldest Hispanic Business Association in Tennessee, they estimate that there are more than 1,800 Latino-owned small businesses in Nashville alone.

“So, in our market, we not only offer opportunities for employment, but also general revenue for the city,” added Cunza.

During their annual meeting on Wednesday, members came together to share their impact.

“It is important for us to have our voice heard as well, and we're able to kind of bounce ideas off of each other and share any kind of tips and tools to help make sure we're a success in this market,” said Corona and Riggenbach.

In a time when they say stereotypes about their community persist, they say it’s important to support one another.

“So beyond and above all, we are members of this community,” said Cunza. “We're not going anywhere.

They invite you to show your support for local small businesses and taste that flavor they bring to music city.

“We put our heart and soul into everything that we do,” said Corona and Riggenbach. “And so, when you walk into one of our businesses, you're going to feel that, and you're going to sense that, and you're supporting an American Dream that we're after and that we're achieving.”

Tap here if you’re interested in joining the nonprofit.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com