Celebrating the teachers who've made the greatest impact at Teacherpreneur Pitch Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all have a teacher we look back on and think "Wow! They went the extra mile."

For me, that's Mrs. Van Slyke.

I even asked my Mom to dig out a polaroid from third grade to show you! But we all have a teacher that we think back on fondly, right?

I bring this up because its teachers like that who will be shining a spotlight on their classroom challenges tonight in hopes of finding solutions.

The Nashville Public Education Foundation is hosting its Teacherpreneur Pitch Night at Belmont.

Think of it like "Shark Tank" for teachers.

Teachers with the top concepts will be awarded a collective $25,000 dollars in prize money and seed funding to implement their pilot.

Last year, first place went to Dr. Jennifer Love of East Nashville Magnet High School, who addressed more access to mental health, especially for athletes.